The Jose & Ivan Show Episode 2 (Sports culture through the eyes of two college guys)

The Jose & Ivan Show, a podcast about San Francisco State University’s sports, some news and other topics that may arise. Created by Golden Gate Xpress reporters Jose Jimenez from the Bay Area and Ivan Corona from Southern California, both will occasionally fight over which part of California is best. Sports being both their passion, get to know what is new on The Jose & Ivan Show.

In this week’s episode, Jose and Ivan discuss the Women’s soccer season at SF State as it came to an end on Oct. 28 and the playoff run for the Men’s soccer is about to begin on Halloween day. Lastly, it ends with both talking a little bit about the MLB World Series between the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Audio intro: Deadly Combo (FT. C-DOC) – We Won’t Stop

Recorded on Oct. 30