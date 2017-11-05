27 dead, dozens injured in Texas shooting

A shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas has left at least 27 dead and dozens injured, according to Wilson County Commissioner Albert Gamez Jr. via the San Antonio Current.

The shooter has not been identified as of yet, and is reportedly dead after a car chase north into Guadalupe County. It is not yet known if the shooter took their own life.

The shooting began around 11:30 a.m. local time and prompted an immediate response from law enforcement, as the FBI, Sheriff’s Department and local police arrived on scene.

Wounded are being taken to Connalley Memorial Medical center in Floresville, Texas and Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio.

The church, located about 40 miles east of San Antonio, often hosts as many as 50 people, according to the BBC.

President Trump tweeted, “May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan.”

The nearby First Baptist Church in La Vernia, Texas wrote on Facebook that it will be available for all.

“Today an unthinkable tragedy occurred in our community. Our sanctuary will be open from 5-7 pm tonight,” the post read. “There will be Pastors and leaders present to pray with you or to talk, and the altar will be open for us to fall at the feet of Jesus.”