Native peoples celebrated at SF State

On Wednesday evening, the Associated Students and the Student Kouncil of Intertribal Nations held the Ninth Annual Native American Mural Celebration in the Richard Oakes Multicultural Center.

The event, which offered food, poetry and the opportunity to dance, was put on by associated students community events coordinator and SF State healthy education major Damneet Kaur.

“I’ve helped work the mural celebrations that have happened. There is the Palestinian mural celebration, the Filipino mural celebration and then this is the Native American Mural Celebration,” Kaur said.

Kanyon Sayers-Rood, a Native American representative from the Ohlone tribe, native to San Franciscan land, and an SF State alumna, stressed the importance of communicating with the indigenous people of the land where an event such as this takes place.

“More history is coming up to the surface everyday and I want to help those stories be shared and archived and encouraged,” Sayers-Rood said, referring to the occupation of Alcatraz — a 14-month-long protest addressing the fact that the island, which once belonged to the Native people, was not returned as stipulated in the Treaty of Fort Laramie.

The second speaker at the event, John-Carlos Perea, is a professor at SF State in the American Indian Studies department. Perea performed a traditional song called, “Don’t cry for me because I am not dead yet”.

https://soundcloud.com/user-347754855/dont-cry-for-me-because-im-not-dead-yet-john-carlos-perea

In addition to the speakers, a group of traditional female dancers called, Danza Groupo Xitlalli, performed multiple dances to the beat of a drum and rattles attached to their ankles wearing big, beautiful feather headdresses in Jack Adams Hall. The audience watched, hypnotized by the dancer’s rhythmic stomping and melodic movements.

April McGill, also an SF State alumna and one of the first graduates from the American Indian Studies program, spoke about her job at the California Consortium for Urban Indian Health (CCUIH). The CCUIH is a non-profit organization that promotes and provides access to healthcare and substance abuse facilities to American Indians living in cities.

The event ended with a peaceful poem called, “Exiled Heart” by SF State devotee and former SKINS president and American Indian Studies professor, Kim Shuck, who is a member of the Cherokee tribe in Oklahoma. Shuck is the Poet Laureate of San Francisco.

The poem Shuck read was about the trend of Native American women that have gone missing or have been murdered in the U.S. and Canada in recent decades, her daughter being one of them.

“I may read my poems in a clam voice, by my words are not calm,” Shuck said.

The mural celebration happened a week before the controversial Thanksgiving holiday— an ironic twist to the story. Kathy Wallace, a cultural liaison for the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Program and member of the Karuk Yurok tribe, explained that her family has a big dinner on the day of Thanksgiving, but believes that not enough people know about the true origin of the holiday.

“The pilgrims came at the wrong time of the year to plant and harvest. If it wasn’t for the native people they would have starved to death, but the pilgrims did not treat them very well after the big feast,” said Wallace.

Wallace likes to incorporate traditional Native American foods in her Thanksgiving meal. The food includes smoked seal, smoked salmon, acorns and huckleberry pie.