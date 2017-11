There are a lot of stigmas around Tenderloin District in San Francisco: high crime rates, drugs and homelessness. However, people showed the strong connection within the community on Thanksgiving Day as 500 volunteers came and served 5,000 meals to residents, according to Ryan Hsu, a member of San Francisco City Impact. “Tenderloin is beautiful,” Hsu said.

