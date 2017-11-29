The Sunrise Ceremony

There were over 5,000 people in attendance at the annual Indigenous People’s Sunrise Ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. The ceremony has been held on Alcatraz Island since 1975 to commemorate the occupation of the Island in 1969.

This year the ceremony brought together many different tribes and Native Americans from all over the Bay Area and California including the Kuruk Tribe, the Taino people of Puerto Rico and even former San Francisco 49ers quarterback turned activist, Colin Kaepernick.

All came to give thanks and welcome in the rising sun on Thanksgiving morning.