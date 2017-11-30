Campus-wide power outage leads to cancelled classes

A campus power outage led to several servers being down, wifi out, flickering lights and canceled classes on SF State’s campus on Thursday, Nov. 29.

The campus-wide power outage began at 1 p.m due to an unknown cause, and the campus was closed effective at 3 p.m. after an email from President Wong was sent out.

Co-curricular activities and all main campus classes are canceled, although there are no safety concerns in the buildings beside Thornton Hall, which has been shut down.

“A couple of PG&E outages in the neighborhood is what [probably] causing all this,” said SF State’s plumbing supervisor, David Hagstrom.

With some campus network services like iLearn being affected by the outage, two SF State students’ presentations were put on hold for their American Sign language course.

“[We] had to do a presentation and, since the teacher can’t input the grades into iLearn, he had to push it back,” said the broadcast and electronic communication arts Brianna Martinez.

Although happy to have more time on the presentation, the junior says she would have liked to have done it today.