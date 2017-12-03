Gators fall to the Toros in double overtime

On the second night of a two game homestand, the San Francisco State men’s basketball team lost to the Cal State Dominguez Hills Toros 86-82 in double overtime.

This outcome occurred despite the Gators holding a six point lead with 19 seconds remaining in the first overtime.

A frenzied sequence of events caused this comfortable lead to disappear in a heartbeat, culminating with a tip in by the Toros with 0.3 seconds left in the period to send the game into a second overtime.

The Gators came out of the gates looking sluggish coming off their huge win over Cal State LA Friday night.

Despite a strong start from senior point guard Warren Jackson, the Gators trailed by as many as nine points halfway through the first half.

The Toros were finding their stroke from three point range which helped elevate them to this early lead.

SF State settled in as the half went on but still trailed 36-31 at halftime.

The second half was full of strong effort by the team as a whole. Junior guard Chiefy Ugbaja came out of the break strong, and scored on a few drives to help SF State grab a 39-38 lead five minutes into the half.

Despite a tightly officiated game on both sides of the ball, the Gators continued to hang around. Senior power forward Jash Kahlon continued his hot shooting from three point range, hitting three of his five attempts.

“Credit to all the other players on this team, they get me open shots and get me the ball in good situations,” Kahlon said.

Clutch shooting from Jackson, including a three to tie the game with under 90 seconds to go, sent the game into overtime. Kahlon and Jackson looked especially strong in the first overtime as the Gators nearly finished the deal.

However, Dominguez Hills made the improbable comeback to send the game to a second overtime, where they sealed the deal with their strong free throw shooting.

Sophomore guard Kenny Macklin, like everyone else, was frustrated with the outcome.

“We played hard, they played hard, we had a chance to win a few times but didn’t do that,” Macklin said. “But we played hard so that’s all we can do.”

Interim head coach Vince Inglima certainly was not disappointed with the effort.

“Our team’s effort can’t be questioned tonight,” Inglima said. “We competed…we had some pretty bad mental breakdowns late in the game, but no one can question the effort and the teamwork and the passion that we brought to the gym tonight.”