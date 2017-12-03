Lady Gators overpowered by Cal State Dominguez Hills

The Gators women’s basketball team ran into a hot-shooting Cal State Dominguez Hills Toros team Saturday night and lost 91-76.

Junior forward Jhaina Stephens scored a season high 31 points and added 14 rebounds, but the overall team performance was not nearly strong enough to combat the explosive offensive attack from the Toros.

The Gators started strong thanks to Stephens and led 20-13 at the end of the first.

Like Friday night’s game, however, the second quarter was a different story. They were once again outscored by ten in the quarter, leaving them down three at halftime.

Turnovers proved to be the issue that SF State just could not seem to overcome. After just three quarters, the Gators already had 24, and finished the game with 27 in all.

By the end of the third quarter, the Toros had capitalized on these turnovers to hold a 63-48 lead.

The Toros expanded their lead in the fourth quarter, as they rode their 50 percent shooting from the field to a comfortable 15 point victory over the Gators.

The Gators’ field goal percentage was decent at about 45 percent, but the constant turnovers leading to a total of 22 Toros points ended up being their downfall.