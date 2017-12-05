Experimental College creates fundraiser for Syrian refugees

by Roxanne Hernandez, Garrett Bergthold, Bryan Ramirez

Students from SF State’s Experimental College produced an art gallery fundraiser on campus for the Syrian Refugee Crisis on Monday Dec. 4, 2017. Alisar Mustafa, political science major, who teaches an experimental class about Syria and the Middle East, assigned her students to create interactive art for the fundraiser “Hearts for Syria.” Arabic music, traditional Syrian food and educational art helped transform the political science lab in Humanities 304 to a collaborative effort to help Syrian refugees.