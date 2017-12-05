Wildfire sweeps through Ventura County

A wildfire erupted early on Tuesday morning and swept into the city of Ventura, California burning over 45,000 acres, destroying homes and forcing 27,000 people to evacuate.

Over 100 structures have been confirmed destroyed including but not limited to a large apartment complex, a hospital and a psychiatric facility, according to the LA Times.

The fire started late Monday evening near California State Highway 150 and spread to Santa Paula. From there, it continued its path to Ventura.

The huge concern for firefighters are the incredibly fast winds reported to be between 35 to 40 mph with gusts even reaching 70 mph.

Firefighters are actively trying to stop the progress of the fires with a significant concern that the fires may reach close to Malibu.

Kimball Loeb, father of fellow gator Lea Loeb, lives in Ventura and spoke briefly about his experience.

“We have had several people at work who have been evacuated,” said Loeb. “I’ve not had to evacuate and have not been personally impacted by the fire other than losing my power all night. It’s still very much a state of emergency here.”