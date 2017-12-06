Lockers run vacant in the Science Building

Lockers, which usually fill up within the first week of school, are still available inside the Science Building.

SF State engineering stockroom equipment technician Michael Lino said that some students majoring in engineering decided to not occupy a locker this semester.

“The first couple of weeks we’ll have the engineer students reserve a locker first because they have priority since it’s in our department, and then after that, depending on if the students from other departments come flooding in, we’ll open it up to the entire campus,” Lino said. “We don’t try to advertise our lockers, but we have about 25 percent of lockers still available so anybody who wants a locker can have one.”

Lino said currently any locker with a “zip-tie” on it is available to rent out, but students have to go through a quick background check to see if they have any holds on their SF State record in order to obtain a locker.

Lino said students can also rent out lockers for two semesters if they sign a user agreement form for liability purposes.

Jose Lim, a mechanical engineering major, said he lives in Tracy and never heard about the lockers being available, even after having classes inside the Science Building.

“I carry a lot of things while commuting from Tracy and I would have loved to have heard about this in the beginning of the semester and have a locker issued to me during this fall,” Lim said. “For me personally, I carry a lot of food because I’m literally here on campus from like 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Thursday, so having a locker would be super convenient and helpful.”

Lim is in his second semester at SF State and said carrying all of his stuff around in a backpack gets heavy and tiresome.

Parv Aggarwal, a liberal arts major who is in his first semester at SF State, said if lockers are available to everyone on campus after the initial enrollment, then he will for sure apply next spring semester.

“It just makes carrying everything easier,” Aggarwal said. “It’s kind of like high school where you go and pick-up what you need and just go to class instead of carrying everything or making sure you have everything when you leave the house — especially for students who live off campus.”

Aggarwal said he also did not know about the lockers being available and admitted he has never been near the Science Building, or on that side of campus overall.

“I take public transportation to get to campus and I walk by the building all the time, so I guess this gives me an opportunity to walk inside and check it out.”

Lino said the lockers were never intended to be solely for students inside the Science Building and understand how confusing the process can be to rent out one of these lockers since they do not promote it.

“Right now, I give engineering students the priority, but if anyone came from, let’s say, the Fine Arts Building, then we’d go through the paperwork of renting out a locker,” Lino said.