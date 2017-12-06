‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Thoughts and Expectations

When Lucasfilm released the latest trailer for “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” the internet roared in approval. Surely, the second installment of the new trilogy, which hints at taking a step to the darkside — as did “The Empire Strikes Back” 37-years ago — is one of the most anticipated movies of 2017.

Now, the galaxy far, far away is within arm’s reach, as “The Last Jedi” hits theaters on Dec. 15. For many fans it is the icing on the cake that caps of a long year of anticipation. For some SF State students the movie might also serve as that bitter-sweet reward after their own galactic battle with finals week.

And so the expectations for the movie could not be higher. After all, what is a Star Wars movie without high expectations?

“For the ‘Force Awakens,’ I liked how everything was very similar to ‘A New Hope,’ said cinema major, Joey Fajardo, of the 2015 Star Wars movie that introduced the new trilogy.

“What I don’t want to see in [‘The Last Jedi’] is that it’s going to be similar to ‘The Empire Strikes Back.’ I think that would be a cop-out if they did that. What’s cool about Star Wars are its possibilities,” Fajardo added.

Lucasfilm has kept the plotline of ‘The Last Jedi’ a secret. This has added to the excitement and has also inundated the internet with fan speculations and theories on what will happen in the movie.

“That shows the kind of impact Star Wars has with people — it’s just fun to speculate,” Fajardo said. “I really like seeing audiences getting really interactive with movies they’re excited about, kind of makes me hopeful for the future of film.”

But not all fans share that excitement for the upcoming movie.

“I have very little anticipation for “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” said Julian Hoxter, SF State screenwriting professor.“I thought the previous [movie] was terrible, and I’m not expecting much more — and the trailer tells me what they’re doing is fan service upon fan service, but we will see.”

Yet, Hoxter said he has hope for the movie because of its writer-director Rian Johnson, who is best known for his movies “Brick” and “Looper.”

Lucasfilm seemed pleased enough with Johnson’s work on “The Last Jedi” that hey entrusted him with creating an entirely new trilogy separate from the classic Skywalker saga. Instead, Johnson will introduce “new characters from a corner of the galaxy that Star Wars lore has never before explored.”

“We all loved working with Rian on ‘The Last Jedi,’ said Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, in a statement. “He’s a creative force, and watching him craft ‘The Last Jedi’ from start to finish was one of the great joys of my career.”

Photo credit intro and outro to Jon Feinstein (Creative Commons)

Music: Star Wars – Imperial March (Goblins from Mars Trap Remix) by Goblins from Mars