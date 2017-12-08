Protesters fight for Net Neutrality

By: Kelly Rodriguez Murillo, Garrett Bergthold, Deveshen Veerasamy

“Let’s reclaim reality, protect net neutrality.”

A group of people were gathered in San Francisco on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017 to protest the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) decision to end Net Neutrality on Market Street in front of a Verizon Wireless store.

Net neutrality is the principle that Internet Service Providers (ISP) must treat all data on the Internet the same and not discriminate or charge differently by: user, content, website, platform, application, type of attached equipment, or method of communication.

Tech workers, volunteers, various organizations, and even a retired math professor came together to make a statement to the FCC.

Verizon Wireless was a target for the country wide protests because of the connections they had to Ajit Pai, Chairman of the FCC. He was a former lawyer for them before his current position.

“I don’t think it matters how wealthy you are, this is private companies taking over utilities,” said Scott Kravitz, volunteer for the protest. “They don’t have the right to do that and they believe they do.”

The vote to end Net Neutrality will be decided on December 14, 2017.