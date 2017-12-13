Cyntoia Brown exemplifies the carelessness the justice system shows to minority youth

In the past few weeks, social media and celebrities have been spotlighting Cyntoia Brown, a 29 year old woman, who was sentenced to life as a 16-year-old child for aggravated robbery and first-degree murder. There is controversy for this sentence is that

Brown’s case is an example of how the justice system fails to properly address youth of color as children, which undoubtedly shows how the system fails to treat sexually abused victims as victims.

A pattern in recent social media posts compares Brown’s case to the notorious Brock Turner case of March 2016. Turner, who is a white male, only received three months in prison after raping an unconscious women and has recently attempted to appeal his case in order to permanently remove his status of sexual predator from his record.

Although Turner was convicted of sexually abusing an unconscious women, the courtroom still validated Turner’s youth and potential. Thus, giving him an extremely lenient punishment of a six month sentence but was released early.

The media highlighted Turner’s background as a Stanford student and swimmer, as though being a Stanford student gave him absurd rights to commit heinous acts. Turner was an adult, but the plea he persisted to give to the court to avoid punishment is that he is young and fearful that this case will affect his future.

The mercy given to Turner was absent at the time of Brown’s trial ––the fact that Brown was an underaged minor who killed her abuser in self-defense –– meant nothing to the jury. Brown acted out of fear because she had no support or protection from family or loved ones.

Yes, Brown took a life. But she took a pedophile’s life, the person whose warped rationality believed it was okay to sexually exploit a minor.

Dan Macallair, Practitioner-in-Residence for the criminal justice department at SF State believes that this sentence was a mistake and explains that Brown is one of the many minority youth who receive unjust sentences as a result of discriminatory biases.

“This young woman should never have been sent to the adult court,” said Macallair. “She appears to have been a throw away kid that no one stood up for at the time. Too many youth suffer the same fate but do not come to the attention of media.”

It is unfair that Brown was tried and waived as adult because this case should have at least considered justified homicide.

According to data from the 2014 Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency department, called National Disproportionate Minority Contact Databook, there is an annual estimate of 4,200 youth who are judicially waived and transferred and tried as an adult in court. Out of the 4,200, 2,800 are youth from minority communities. And out of those minority communities, 2,200 are black youth.

The number translates to the justice system already condemning youth of color. Specifically, those of black communities to a life of incarnation without a fair and thorough investigation of the effect it will have on the defendant’s life.

Brown’s case also exemplifies the carelessness of the justice system. Twelve years later, Brown’s mother has came out to the media explaining that she drank heavily during her pregnancy with her and, as a result, Brown developed a neurological disorder that could have added onto the rash behavior of the murder.

This breakthrough could have never happened without a meticulous investigation, which was only possible because of the attention Brown is finally receiving. This should not be a privilege but a right especially for vulnerable individuals like youth who come from communities where crimes are more frequent. For some, committing a crime helped them survive.

As new policies continue to modify the law and adapt to the current political climate, it’s important to go back to past sentences, especially those that involve youth. Lawyers and analyze if the cases were treated fairly, and not rushed due to systematic or racial biases that courts and trials have been proven countless of times to have against people of color.