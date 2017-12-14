FedUp Episode 2: Weed in college and out

This episode is around weed, the culture on and off campus as well as the politics that have taken place in California through history to the present. Statistics and information was found to help this conversation be informed.

Description of show:

FedUp is a podcast on issues that college students face that may not feel comfortable talking about. Created by Golden Gate Xpress reporters, Aria Brock and guest Ian Firstenberg, they delve into the issues that students talk about and face in their lives.

Music: Midori

By: Beat Culture

From: freemusicarchive.com