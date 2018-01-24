West Portal Fire

A roof collapsed damaging several nearby buildings after a late night fire in West Portal, according to local authorities, the SF Chronicle reported.

The blaze was first reported around 10:45 p.m. on the 30 block of West Portal Avenue, according to San Francisco Fire Department, engulfing a beauty salon, hardware store and grocery store in flames.

Officials said the roof of one of the structures collapsed before firefighters extinguished the inferno around 11:52 p.m.

No residents were displaced and no injuries were reported. The cause is still being investigated.