New season, new home comforts

The improvements at The Swamp include an upgraded sound system and speakers, new dugout seats and a larger scoreboard that is still being completed.

Maloney has also received enhancements the past two offseasons. In 2016, the out eld got new signage and a large banner in the stands proclaiming “This is Gator Country.”

Before the start of the 2017 season, improvements were made to the playing surface to make it level and the eld got a “new pitcher’s mound, new sod, new windscreens, and the installation of new foul poles,” according to SFStateGators.com, the school’s o cial athletic website.

Brandon Davis, associate director of athletics for Communications and Fan Development at SF State, said in an email that the athletics department identi es its needs, then work with the budget and procurement departments to facilitate the actual purchase. Davis feels that the upgrades will “improve both the student-athlete and fan experience.”

“The baseball scoreboard was a large-ticket item for this season,” said Davis, who added that although the scoreboard is yet to be completed, it looks “better already” and the sound system is a “huge improvement.” Since the project is ongoing, a nal bill for the upgrades hasn’t been provided because, “the project is still active and costs have not been nalized,” said Steven Chang, who works in Business Operations in Procurement and Support Services for SF State. Davis con rmed that the project was paid for with funds from the annual athletics budget.

Former Athletics Director Charles Guthrie, Director of Procurement Megan Dobbyn, Davis and members of the school’s budget department were some of the administrative people involved in the decision-making process for the Maloney project. “John Lew is the project manager for the Capital Planning, Design, & Construction department that provides oversight and coordination on the Maloney Field Scoreboard Replacement project,” according to Chang.