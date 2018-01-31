On-campus petty theft and burglary on the decline

Burglary incidents at SF State experienced a steady increase over the past couple of years. While petty theft incidents have decreased, it continues to be the most frequently reported occurring crime on campus.

According to University Deputy Chief of Police Reginald Parson, burglary and petty theft may be attributed the University’s open campus policy that allows for anyone in the community to enter its public spaces such as the library, student center and the gym. Burglary is defined as an illegal entry into a building while petty theft is the unlawful taking of property that is valued under $950.

The campus saw an increase of burglary incidents by 138 percent from 2013 to 2016, while petty theft remains to be the most commonly reported crime on campus with an average of 111 incidents per year.

Parson believes that in order to reduce these crimes, students need to be aware of their surroundings and to remain in constant control of their belongings.

“More than often, these thefts happen after students have fallen asleep and leave their property unattended next to them or they may leave their property unattended after getting up to use the restroom,” Parson said.

University librarian, Deborah C. Masters, also believes that it is the students’ responsibility to ensure their belongings are safe.

“If we see belongings left unattended, we leave a card provided by University Police alerting students to never leave their belongings unattended,” Masters said. “The most frequent reason property is taken is that it is left unattended, usually when the student goes to the restroom.”