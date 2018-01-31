Oscars finally diverse after 89 years

As actor Tiffany Haddish reads the list of nominees for Best Director for the 2018 Academy Awards out loud, I can’t help but think ‘Maybe this year will be the last year of white male domination for this award.” I was right. This will be the first year that the category isn’t dominated by white males –– something I’m really delighted about. Haddish’s witty charisma while reading the nomination for best directing made this moment even more exciting.

As a pop culture fiend, I was eager to hear the 2018 Academy Award nominations. One of my favorite actresses at the moment, Tiffany Haddish, announced the nominees for this year’s Oscars alongside Andy Serkis this past week.

When she announced Jordan Peele as a nominee for Best Director, her body lit up with animation and excitement for Peele and his blockbuster hit, “Get Out.” Forbes reports that “Get Out” is the highest grossing debut film based on an original screenplay, surpassing the supernatural thriller “The Blair Witch Project.”

Greta Gerwig was also able to snag a nomination for her directing role in “Lady Bird.” Gerwig is the fifth woman to ever be nominated for this award. I should also probably mention the fact that the Oscars have been running for 89 years and only one women has been able to walk away with the prestigious award.

Guillermo Del Toro is also among the list of nominees for best director for his fantasy drama, “The Shape of Water.” Del Toro has an extensive movie list under his belt. From writing, directing, producing and being a novelist, the man does it all. He has had a total of five Oscar nominations throughout his film career and has no desire to ever stop making quality films. Del Toro is the third Mexican to be nominated for best directing, if he wins he will be the third Mexican to take home the best directing award.