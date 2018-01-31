Snotgirl: behind the green hair

“Snotgirl” is a funny, yet bold comic that highlights adolescence and sparks a new carefree attitude in comic book writing. Written by Bryan Lee O’Malley, the author of the cult favorite, “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World,” attracts its readers with its vivid colors, anime-like drawings and a storyline that keeps you guessing. The intrigue begins with Lottie Person, a 25-year- old fashion blogger with bad allergies. But, the story isn’t that simple. Lottie nds herself in constant agony as she juggles her fashion career and reoccuring day- to-day drama. When she meets her new so-called friend Caroline, the comic suddenly takes a spiraling, mysterious turn creating unanswered questions at the end of each issue. O’Malley’s new work is incomparable to his popular superhero but a daring choice for the comic book world. It gives hope to non-comic book readers and relatable scenarios for people of all ages who are interested in fashion. Snotgirl’s sudden curveballs and hilarious dialogue of Lottie’s constant bickering with her friends and inner thoughts doesn’t just keep you turning every page, it completely invests you and makes you eager for the next story.

Although the story is what creates “Snotgirl,” the artwork is what makes it whole. Leslie Hung, a young American cartoonist and co-creator, forms a beautiful green-haired figure into a work of cartoon art, bringing life and depth to the comic itself. Her lively illustrations give each character their own persona, bringing out angst and emotion through paper. The details in Lottie’s outfits and expressions displays Hung’s artistic ability to capture the reader from her effortless drawings. While having Mickey Quinn on board, a colorist from upstate New York, the colors throughout the comic are so appealing, you gain an immediate desire to ip through the pages. While some may believe that this particular comic is too girly or feminine, the plot alone can possibly spark intrigue in the most skeptical readers. The latest issue titled “Boys Issue” gives the comic diversity and offers a more masculine feel to the story. The issue fixates on Lottie’s ex-boyfriend, introducing a new character and producing laughter from the purposefully obnoxious male dialogue.