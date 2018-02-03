Spirits crushed on Spirit Night IV

After a stress-inducing close game against Cal State San Marcos, the SF State women’s basketball team suffered a 62-58 loss on Spirit Night IV at The Swamp on Friday, Feb. 2.

The team was looking to continue their success after breaking an eight-game losing streak last Saturday against Stanislaus State, but a three point shot by Savannah Camp of Cal State San Marcos tied the game 55-55 at the buzzer.

Agonizing groans filled the crowd immediately, and shortly after, the Gators’ defense was unable to withstand the force that the Cougars attacked with.

However, SF State did put up a good fight. Both teams were neck-and-neck throughout the entire game, with each quarter ending in ties.

“I thought we played really, really hard,” said head coach Kristina Danella. “We didn’t do what we were supposed to do, we needed to rebound the ball. But, all in all, I thought we played really well, especially with five for most of the second half. They just made a few more shots than us.”

“With six players, we played our heart out,” said graduate student guard Rachel Iozzia. “We had the game, we really did. They stole it.”

There could not have been a more spirited event to celebrate the fourth spirit night with, and the spectators were more than happy to have came out and shown support for their team.

“It sucks to lose like that and get the game put into overtime at the buzzer beater, but, it happens,” said Junior Jaelin James.

“It was my first time coming out to a basketball game, so if games are going to be like that, I’ll definitely be coming out more often,” said Senior Omar Marquez.

The Gators look to continue fighting and move forward from this game.

“Tomorrow we play UC San Diego, who is the best team in the conference, and it’s going to be a tough challenge, but our defense and our post presence inside [brings] hope to bounce back from this one,” said Danella.