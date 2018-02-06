7th Annual BAAITS POWWOW largest one yet

Walking into Fort Mason, volunteers greet powwow attendees with a smile, eager to help in the case they got lost or confused. What stands out, however, are the loud booms of a drum in the distance which augments the acoustics, indicating the start of a dance.

On Saturday, Feb. 3, Bay Area American Indian Two-Spirits (BAAITS) held their 7th annual Powwow in Fort Mason Center to a crowd of hundreds of people.

Various vendors, organizations and performers came to make the powwow successful, including the San Francisco Public Library, the California Consortium for Urban Indian Health (CCUIH) and volunteers for BAAITS. The San Francisco Public Library made the event kid-friendly by letting anyone make their own pins with personalized artwork.

“We’re here to offer support to the indigenous community and help make the powwow,” said SF State freshman Barakah Aly, an urban studies and planning major. “We’re teaching about the San Francisco Public Library and letting anyone create their own buttons.”

April McGill, a lecturer from the American Indian Studies (AIS) department at SF State and director of community projects for CCUIH, was also present at the powwow providing information about the organization and sharing more about the free rapid testing for HIV-C and AIDS which was also happening at the event.

“We work on policy advocacy and California has the most urban…[native] clinics,” said McGill. “We have a new program called Getting Real About Stigma Prevention [GRASP] to bring attention to American (native) urban communities about human papillomavirus (HPV) and prevention and breaking stigma in urban (native) communities.”

All kinds of items were sold at the event, from necklaces to T-shirts and even to little instruments carved out of wood. But the main attraction was the dance circle behind the vendors, complete with drummers and performers that maintained their performance the entire duration of the event.

“They’ll be performing the chicken dance, a grass dance, hoop dances, and a northern and southern traditional style dance,” said Debra Smith, volunteer for BAAITS. “This is all for Two-Spirit but also for anyone who wants to enjoy the powwow.”

BAAITS Chairman Roger Kuhn enjoyed the event, “It’s been incredible, this was our most successful powwow ever. You won’t want to miss next year’s powwow it will be our 20th anniversary.”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.