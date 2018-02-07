Death Investigation at Mary Ward Hall

On Tuesday, Feb. 6, at 10:18 p.m., a report was made to the SF State University Police Department claiming that an unidentified male died on the first floor of Mary Ward Hall.

University police have not confirmed that the victim is dead, but witnesses on the scene believed the incident was caused by alcohol poisoning.

A next door neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous, said that she heard cops coming through the hallway and entered the room next to her.

“I put my ear to the wall and I could hear a heart monitor and crying. It was really intense,” the next-door neighbor said.

Guimely Aguilon, a fifth-floor resident of Mary Ward Hall, witnessed the tail end of the incident as she was walking towards Bricks, the pizza restaurant next to the building.

“We saw a lot of people crying,” Aguilon said. “They looked like they were devastated.”

UPD was contacted but hasn’t released any information.

This is an ongoing investigation. Golden Gate Xpress will update as more information is released.