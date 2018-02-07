Dynasties are forever

The Super Bowl came and went this weekend and for the eighth time in the last 17 years, the New England Patriots were involved. The Patriots sustained success that has never been seen in NFL history.

The word ‘dynasty’ is defined as a powerful group or family that maintains its positions for a considerable time, according to Merriam-Webster.

By that definition, some of the teams that get associated with the word “dynasty” do not deserve it. The Patriots, though, do.

I hate the Patriots. I hate most of the fans I have come into contact with. I hate Tom Brady’s sustained success that began at the expense of my favorite team. I hate Bill Belichick and his stupid hoodie.

There is absolutely nothing I like about them, but I have to give them their due. Even in defeat, they have done something no other team in the history of the league has accomplished.

In fact, their 10 total Super Bowl appearances are more than every team in the NFL, and if you just take the eight recent big-game trips, that is still more than 28 other teams.

Making it to the big game isn’t the only thing that makes the Patriots the most fitting team in NFL history to have the dynasty label attached to them.

Belichick and Brady are also the winningest coach and quarterback combo in the history of the NFL with a career record of 196-55.

They have more wins together than legendary duos Dan Marino and Don Shula and Roger Staubach and Tom Landry.

The only duo that has a résumé that can rival Belichick and Brady is the combo of Chuck Noll and Terry Bradshaw. They hold a slight edge in playoff win percentage, but they also played in 17 fewer playoff games.

So even if this is the last time we see the Patriots in the Super Bowl — and I hope it is — they will not only go down as the greatest NFL dynasty of this era, but the greatest dynasty in the history of the sport.