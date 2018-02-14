Attempted Burglary at SF State

A male broke into an SF State female’s apartment while she was inside. After the man broke in he then fled the area.

There were two other females at the resident’s home when the burglary was attempted.

Upon arrival, UPD officers observed that the front door was open, splintered and left the deadbolt engaged by the suspect. UPD officers think it’s possible the suspect left the deadbolt engaged in order to prevent entry from closing behind tor a faster escape according SF State VP Affairs.

UPD officers conducted a search around the general area of the apartment but weren’t able to find the suspect.

The suspect was described as a 5-foot-7 in man with dark hair, wearing a neon yellow traffic vest with two white stripes and a mask covering his nose and mouth along with dark sunglasses and possibly a dark bandana.

The burglary occurred at 415 Winston Dr, on Tuesday, Feb .13 at 2:22 p.m. The investigation is still in progress.