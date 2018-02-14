Graduation blues: Canceled capstone classes worries design students

SF State’s visual communication design department canceled one of the three sections of the major’s capstone class resulting in some seniors not graduating on time.

Senior visual communication design student Abby Arellano started off her last semester on a disappointing note after receiving the news that the department needed to cancel her capstone class section. At least 14 students, including Arellano won’t be graduating on time.

Despite the fact that the department has promised to offer the course in the summer, which means that students can still attend the May commencement, this cancellation has put a delay on their plans.

“I would have [applied for jobs] if I didn’t have to take my senior capstone class in the summer. Because of the demanding schedule of the summer class, I won’t be able to have a proper job in the summer,” Arellano said.

The capstone course, Graphic Design 505, is a class the department highly recommends students take in their last semester. Mari Hulick, who was appointed director of design of the department just last August, said that this is an especially trying semester for a number of reasons. For one, the department doesn’t have enough funding, and secondly, it’s understaffed.

Currently, the department has one full-time professor on sabbatical, one on leave and two professors who recently retired. These professors would have been qualified to teach the capstone class, according to Hulick, but because of their absence, the department is struggling to find a qualified instructor without the approval of new tenured “lines” from the University.

“We haven’t been able to hire new tenure-track faculty until we had a permanent director so we went for two years in a holding pattern,” said associate professor of visual communication design Joshua Singer. “We’ve always been understaffed in terms of how many majors we have.”

According to Hulick, qualified professors for the capstone class would need to be able to understand the department and its students. They would need to know contemporary design practices, design research and methodologies and the demands of the professional world in order to prepare students better.

“We have more students who need the class right now than we have available, qualified professors for the class,” Hulick said. “This is a capstone class. We need to ensure that we have professors teaching the class that not only know the department but that know the field the students are entering.”

The two sections of the capstone class that were offered this semester for visual communication design are currently over capacity. Students who couldn’t take it have signed a petition to open up a new section.

Another issue that students will have to face aside from having to delay starting a full-time employment is tuition. Vito Tassinari, a senior international student, who will have to take the capstone class in the summer, is worried about the cost —especially because his tuition as an international student already costs three times more than California residents.

The capstone class is supposed to showcase the culmination of the students’ college career into an elaborate project. Arellano and Tassinari hoped to show this project in future job interviews in the summer following their original expected graduation in May, but due to the cancellation, both students won’t even qualify for any job opportunities until after August.