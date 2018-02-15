When the Stars begin to Fall

As part of black history month, the school of music put on a selection of spiritual concert songs from the Tuskegee Institute and Beyond to commemorate famous African American spiritual songs and classical composers of gospel and classical music such as Harry Burleigh and William Dawson, on Wednesday Feb. 14 in Knuth Hall.

An African American spiritual, defined by the library of congress, is a religious folk song that is closely associated with the enslavement of African people. The spirituals have become the most significant form of American folk song.

Each song would convey a message that connected to a person’s live. Some of these spiritual songs were believed to be a form of protest songs that contained information about escaping slavery or ways to get help from the neighboring northern allies.

To preserve these spirituals, Booker T. Washington later founded The Tuskegee Institute, a University in New York, that upholds the traditions of these songs to serve as a form of expression and spiritual depth.

Director and School of Music lecturer Nikolas Nackley, shares the importance of the spirituals and the representation and connection the songs had served to African Americans during slavery.

“They represent a lot; fight for justice, struggle against bondage, awareness of cultural history and they have those mini layers of what they acted as. They were a form of communication, were a form of protest songs they were rallying songs. They were songs of community.” Nakley said.

These spirituals served as a prayer of hope and happiness. President Leslie E. Wong applauds the diversity that the campus serves and the different forms of expression that are shared throughout the university.

“I always felt that the outside community and higher education recognizes our values because to many times we think education is go to class do our homework… yet it’s so much fuller [and] it just makes sense that students would demonstrate their passion for music and singing within the context of black history month.” Wong said.

Chamber singer Robert Bradley expressed how these spirituals kept the hopes of many African Americans during slavery as these songs served to ease their hardships and give them a sense of happiness.

“Spirituals in a lot of cases always spoke of the troubles and [going to see the lord] and to be this bright happy place. A lot of it was based in racism and slavery being kind of the troubles and that there was always hope and light and that’s really reflected in kind of the brightness of the music.” Bradley said.