DACA program deadline looms over our undocumented immigrants

While Congress fails to reach a decision about the Obama-era program DACA, approximately 690,000 undocumented enrollees are lingering without a clue as to what their futures hold. Undocumented immigrants are losing their protections everyday, but the Mar. 5 deadline marks the date where up to 1,000 people a day will lose their temporary immigration statuses. If Congress doesn’t make its decision by Mar. 5, many will be left vulnerable to deportation. Despite Trumps promise to “show great heart” towards the undocumented workers of our country, there have still been attempts to deport DACA beneficiaries.This infographic illustrates the essential facts and information about who are DACA’s DREAMers.

