An eclectic group, known as Kendama Club, meets regularly on the SF State campus as an unofficial club. The club revolves around a Japanese skill toy that has attracted students from all walks of life and has brought them closer simply by playing together. It’s a game of tricks, where the mission is to have fun and show off your skills to your fellow Kendama players.

