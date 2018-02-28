Letter from the editor

Xpress, at its best, seeks out diversity in stories and celebrates exceptional individuals on campus –– an homage to San Francisco State University’s long-standing history of activism and advocacy. We are conscientious of the nuances each story requires and thus push for fair and equitable reporting. Our mission as a campus publication is to offer students a voice, in which they may not have had otherwise. To us, reader feedback is crucial. If, as a student body, the prevailing sentiment is that we have not done right by our campus, we appreciate constructive criticism and feedback. As a publication, we will continue to serve the SF State community, so long as there’s a need for fair, diverse journalism.

