Two injured in Excelsior drive-by

A 27-year-old man was shot multiple times in a drive-by shooting on Felton Street in the Excelsior District early this afternoon.

A local resident heard gunshots at roughly 1:45 p.m. on the 1700 block of Felton Street. According to the Citizen crime-tracker app, San Francisco Police Department officers responded shortly after and located one victim, who was hit multiple times.

Two crime scenes, with significant amounts of blood are taped off. Paramedics transported the victim to a trauma center and he was treated for non-life-threatening wounds.

No arrests have been made and officers are continuing a search for a green Audi sedan in connection with the shooting. The search for the two suspects is ongoing.