Discrimination lawsuit dismissed

A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit accusing SF State officials of tolerating and encouraging hostility toward Jewish members of the SF State community on Friday.

The suit, stemming in part from the disruption of an April 2016 speech by Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat, was dismissed by U.S. District Judge William Orrick III. Orrick offered the plaintiffs an opportunity to continue the suit if a more convincing case gets filed in the next 20 days.

Originally filed in June, the suit claimed the university “fostered and sanctioned anti-Semitism from the highest levels.”

Another issue of focus in the suit was the exclusion of the Jewish group Hillel from a “Know Your Rights” fair in February 2017.

Orrick said that the failure of administrators “to handle the protesters” of Barkat’s 2016 speech did not prove they discriminated against the Jewish community.

The judge also noted that student organizers, not school officials, had denied Hillel a booth at the fair based on a failure to meet a registration deadline, adding that another Jewish group participated in the fair.

Whatever responsibility school officials bore for the two incidents, Orrick said that it did not show the “hostile environment” that the suit alleged.

Orrick said the plaintiffs are entitled to another chance at the case because of the seriousness of the alleged civil rights violations, which was broadly interpreted as a victory by the Lawfare Project, a pro-Israel legal organization representing the plaintiffs.