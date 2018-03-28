Hit and run

Police have confirmed that five people were hit by a white GMC van at Illinois and 24th streets according to the app Citizen.

Police responded to the incident call around 10:30 a.m. and found the victims and the suspects vehicle reportedly fled the scene.

According to the app the white van drove onto the sidewalk, where it hit the pedestrians. The van was last seen at headed northbound on 3rd Street and police only have a partial plate.

Police reported that the driver was in a physical altercation with the five subjects hit. The caller said that both parties were armed, but this has yet to be confirmed by the police.

The van passenger was described as a Hispanic man with dreadlocks, roughly 5’9” wearing a multi-colored sweatshirt and gray pants.

Four victims were transported to a nearby hospital, with three being reported in critical condition. Police are transporting the fifth victim to the hospital.

Police are still pursuing the vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.