SF State appoints new athletic director

SF State has found its new athletic director, and she comes with Gator ties.

Stephanie Shrieve-Hawkins was officially announced as athletic director on Thursday, March 29.

Shrieve-Hawkins’ most recent position was as associate athletic director at Saint Mary’s. She “supervised multiple sports programs, academic and student services, sports medicine, strength and conditioning and internal operations,” according to a statement from President Leslie Wong.

“She brings a unique understanding of California public higher education, having served as a development director at the University of California, Berkeley and later as Associate Athletic Director/Senior Women’s Administrator at the University of California, Irvine,” Wong said in his statement.

Shrieve-Hawkins also has familial ties to the school – her parents attended SF State and a few of her relatives received degrees from SF State.

Shrieve-Hawkins was an athlete herself. She played volleyball on scholarship at Cal State Fullerton, earning All-Academic honors from the school and the Big West Conference.

Shrieve-Hawkins will begin her tenure as Gators athletic director on Tuesday, May 1.