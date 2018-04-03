Woman shoots three and takes her own life at San Bruno YouTube campus

A woman shot and injured three people before taking her own life at the San Bruno YouTube campus on Tuesday.

Local police responded to an active shooter call at 12:48 p.m., two minutes after receiving the call, and began clearing the scene. The shooter has been identified by several news outlets as Nasim Aghdam.

Officers found one gunshot victim at the front of the building and found the two others who fled to a business next door.

A suspect was found in the courtyard of the 901 Cherry St. building with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The coroner’s investigation is ongoing.

Aghdam’s personal website has statements expressing her frustration with YouTube policies.

“There is no equal growth opportunity on YOUTUBE or any other video sharing site, your channel will grow if they want to!!!!!” Aghdam wrote. “Youtube filtered my channels to keep them from getting views!”

Her YouTube videos were taken down Tuesday night.

“This is something that can happen, that can face any community. Today is tragic but it could’ve been much worse,” said San Bruno Mayor Rico Medina, commending the first responders and law enforcement.

San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini clarified that the suspect used a handgun and was found deceased when officers arrived.“We’re in the process of transitioning our work now from a tactical or active … situation to more of a static, investigative effort,” said Barberini, clarifying that four victims were transported to the hospital, three for gunshot related injuries and one for a sprained ankle sustained while fleeing the scene.

The four victims were transported to the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and reports indicate the gunshot victims are in varied conditions ranging from critical to fair, with the 36-year-old man in critical condition, the 32-year-old man in serious condition and the 27-year-old woman in fair condition.

“As city manager, I think you’d expect me to say that I am extraordinarily proud of our first responders,” said San Bruno City Manager Connie Jackson in response to questions about how the city responded to this crisis.

“Today it feels like the entire community of YouTube, all of the employees, were victims of this crime,” said Chris Dale, a YouTube spokesperson. “Our hearts go out to all those who suffered.”