FreeTheCSU rally on the captiol

Students and staff marched on the capitol to protest to free the CSU Wednesday, April 4, 2018.
Lateefah Simon, CSU Board of Trustees member and program director for the Rosenberg Foundation, leads a protest aimed at singling out Governor Jerry Brown at the State Capitol on Wednesday, April 4, 2018. (Amarah Hernandez/Golden Gate Xpress)
Governor Jerry Brown is spotted on 9th Street near the State Capitol in Sacramento on Wednesday, April 4, 2018. (Amarah Hernandez/Golden Gate Xpress)
CSU Chancellor Timothy P. White addresses a crowd of CSU students, and faculty members at the State Capitol during a rally against tuition increases and disproportionate budget cuts on Wednesday, April 4, 2018. (Amarah Hernandez/Golden Gate Xpress)
CSU Los Angeles student, Antionette Saddler (right), raises her fist in the air in protest of disproportionate budget cuts and dramatic increases in tuition that have occurred since 1985. The California Faculty Association held the rally at the State Capitol on Wednesday, April 4, 2018. (Amarah Hernandez/Golden Gate Xpress)
Jacqueline Ortiz, Fresno State student, becomes emotional over the current situation CSU students are facing due to tuition increases, and disproportionate budget cuts at the State Capitol on Wednesday, April 4, 2018. (Amarah Hernandez/Golden Gate Xpress)
CSU students, faculty and #FundTheDream supporters protest dramatic increases in tuition, and disproportionate budget cuts at the State Capitol on Wednesday, April 4, 2018. (Amarah Hernandez/Golden Gate Xpress)
