Three-Points Podcast: NBA first round match ups

The NBA Playoffs began April 14 and it’s off to a exciting start. In this graphic, the current first round seeding is displayed, regular season match ups outcomes and the injuries that will effect the series.

Description of first episode: In our first episode of 3 Points hosted by City news editor Ian Firstenberg, Sports editor Gabriel Agurcia, and Multimedia editor Janel Jackson-Oliver we dive in to the NBA first round playoffs matchup. We discuss the current standings as of April 11, injuries that will effect the playoffs, our first round predictions, and last but not least our NBA Award predictions.

Note: The playoff seating did change after the recording of our podcast.

Description of show: Three points is a NBA podcast hosted by City news editor Ian Firstenberg, Sports editor Gabriel Agurcia, and Multimedia editor Janel Jackson-Oliver discussing all things NBA and giving our candid responses to everything basketball.

Podcast Layout out:

*will not face eachother in the first round of playoffs

Playoff standings :52 secs

Injuries: 4:32

Prediction of first round: 6:54

West first

Houston vs Minnesota 6:57

Warriors vs thunder 7:45 *

Jazz vs Spurs 9:13*

Blazers vs Pelicans 10:14

East standings

Raptors vs wizards 12:10

celtics vs heat 12:50*

76ers vs bucks *13:23

Cavs vs Pacers 14:15

Award pics

Coach of the year 15:17

6th man 16:32

Defense player 17:55

Most improved player 18:31

Rookie 20:25

MVP 22:24