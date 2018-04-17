Prime time

Though new to campus, junior Jhaina Stephens, also known as “Prime” or “JJ,” has made her presence on the court immediately felt posting 13 points and 9 rebounds in her first regular season game as a gator. The 6’1” forward would go on to average 15 points and 10 rebounds per game, and rank 37th in the country for doubles doubles. Despite the team struggling during the season, ultimately ending with a 5-20 record, Stephens is looking onward to next season and how she can better elevate her team.

