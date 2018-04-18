Fashions of Coachella

Coachella is the one festival music-lovers look forward to every year. With the great lineup for 2018, it’s bound to bring in thousands of people from all over the world.

Even though Coachella is built around the amazing performances and popular artists, the fashion has evolved and has become a big part of its tradition. When preparing for this desert-festival getaway, having the perfect outfit for each day is incredibly important.

Since the its start in the year of 1999, Coachella has always upheld many different themes pertaining to fashion.

The first is the desert cowgirl theme. When embodying the proper festival look – fringe, cowboy hats and boots are always necessary. Chaps are eve making a comeback, giving the Western inspired look a whole new meaning.

The second theme is the unicorn look. This specific outfit consists of various bright pastel colors, body glitter, face jewels, chokers and colorful accessories. This look can also be done with holographic prints and tie dye shirts. Colorful knit tops are always a must, along with big sequins and metallic pieces. The unicorn look is the most popular look because it embraces the idea of a vibrant, psychedelic festival.

The third theme that has grown over the years at Coachella are the two-piece sets. Packing at least one matching two-piece outfit is always a smart choice. Whether it’s a bralette and bike shorts or a bandeau paired with leggings, having a matching fabric or design will be perfect for one out of the three festival days.

When venturing out to this desert destination, it’s important to be well prepared. Having the cutest outfits is only the first part to a complete weekend.

Always be sure to pack extra outfit pieces just in case you change your mind. Lace bodysuits, denim shorts, maxi skirts, floral dresses and leather crossbody bags are crucial components to consider before leaving the house.

Taking a fanny pack or bum bag to tie around your waist is also a smart choice so it could be easier to keep up with your things. A bandana should also be kept around the neck, just in case the desert winds start to kick in at night. The perfect sunglasses are a must for this specific trip. Round metal-framed glasses or glasses with a colored lens are appropriate for channeling festival vibes.

Although leather sandals are incredibly popular for this particular outing – bringing at least one pair of closed in shoes such as, Converse or combat boots can also complete an outfit.

Having all of these things will not only complete your trip, it will make it memorable and you’ll feel untouchable all the way through.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.