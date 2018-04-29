Judge ruling says DACA applications will continue to be accepted

Attempts to end Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) by the Trump Administration have been halted once again by U.S. District Court Judge John D. Bates of the District of Columbia.

This past Tuesday, the district court found the rescission of DACA unlawful under the Administrative Procedure Act. However, Bates stayed his decision for a period of 90 days and gave the Department of Homeland Security the opportunity to better explain its reasoning for canceling DACA, as first reported by the Washington Post.

The court further stated that the legal judgement was unexplained thus the agency’s decision could not be supported. The court also stated that the agency’s decision was inadequately explained, making the argument incorrect.

“DACA’s rescission was unlawful and must be set aside. For the reasons given above, then, the Court will vacate the Department’s September 5, 2017 decision to rescind the DACA program,” Bates wrote.

The federal government will continue to accept renewing applications and new applications at the moment unless the Department of Homeland Security proves why DACA is unlawful within the 90 day period.