Student service recognized by ASI

SF State’s Associated Students Inc. gathered at Jack Adams Hall on Thursday, April 27 to award scholarship recipients and recognize the vigorous efforts of student-run organizations on campus.

ASI President, Jackie Foley, awarded 30 students with a scholarship of $1,000 each at the start of the ceremony.

“You’ve gone through so much struggle to be here … thank you so much,” said Foley.

During the ceremony, it was announced that the board of directors from the finance committee has decided to increase the scholarship award for the 2018-2019 year to 1,500 dollars per student. Now $45,000 will be available in scholarship money for next year.

“Most importantly, what we are looking for is that they [students] have given back to the community, that they have not gotten paid for and that they are following their passion in whatever career choice they have made through the different majors that we offer here at SF State,” said Mario Flores, the assistant executive director of programs for ASI.

ASI offers a collective of social service programs that give back to the community. Student interns for these respective programs completed a total of forty hours within the community to educate and give back to the people.

Janneth Gasca-Lozano, a Project Connect intern, worked with inner-city middle school students in the San Francisco area. She helped coordinate workshops where she educated adolescents on the importance of higher education.

“I am a first generation Latina student I really wanted to be that bridge for other students . . . it’s really nice to be a part of something this big and is bigger than myself,” said Gasca-Lopez.

Alejandra Santos, a Project Rebound intern, worked with inmates from San Quentin during her internship where she helped matriculate previously incarcerated peoples.

Many of these inmates are eager to learn but are also homeless outside of jail and would rather stay in the jails than be outside in the cold according to Santos.

At the end of the night, Foley was awarded the Outstanding University Staff Partner Recognition Award.

“You are the fire that will keep this institution for the students and that is something that is limited these days,” said Foley.