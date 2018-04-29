On the 26th of April, over 20 restaurants and breweries gathered at the Metreon in downtown SF in a display of originality, ultimate craftsmanship and community at the annual SF State fundraiser, Taste of the Bay.

Each year, the event gives students and food fanatics alike the chance to get to know their city through a series of culinary adventures, featuring some of SF’s finest and uniquely Bay Area foods.

With hundreds of attendees, this year’s fundraiser seems promising, with all proceeds from ticket sales directly being donated to SF State’s Hospitality and Tourism Department.

Camilla Diamond, a second year student of the major in attendance, explains the impact of Taste of the Bay, the department’s biggest event of the year.

“This is a great opportunity to get to know who is in your community in a hands on way, meet the people that can help you get a job. It’s good practice,” she says.

Not only does the event provide funds for the department, it also helps students in the major network with potential employers, which is vital in the industry she hopes to get involved in.

“I quickly became interested in the Seven Stills brewery, talked to them, found out they were looking for someone to help them market,” she explains, “Now I’m going to give them my resume and see if I get the position.”

Some of the most highly anticipated restaurateurs included Black Hammer Brewing, Focaccia, which serves gourmet fast food custom to your liking, Frozen Kuhsterd, Sabrosa, which whipped up fresh pulled pork sliders that were a big hit.

The breweries and wineries also attracted quite a crowd, with SF Brewing Co. and Black Hammer Brewing solidifying that the Bay Area is and will always be a great place to get drink and explore the possibilities of wine.

Tinosh Davarinia, one of the owners at Focaccia, explains what participating in an event like this means to her and the greater culinary community. She is part of a family-run business that has been in San Francisco for 24 years. While it is her first year participating, she says that the support and recognition she has received at the event brings her a lot of happiness.

“I am just so thankful and overwhelmed that people like our food and want to eat it. That’s what is important to me. That we get our name out there and people want to share the experience with us.” she says. Davarinia is a former SF International Business student herself.

Aaron Leavy, the co-owner of San Francisco Brewing Co., announced the opening of his first brick and mortar on May 8th at Ghirardelli Square. He says the opening is highly anticipated and features a wide variety of in-house brews, all named after San Franciscan references. Some of his most popular brews include a sourdough sour and Blonde Marina.

Him and his brother are tackling an especially unique brew that will be a black lager. Few exist so far, but it may be a trend in the upcoming year.

“The place is going to be great for young people, families, even pets. It’ll be a great place for everyone to hang out., he says excitingly of the opening.

With great food, drinks and perhaps even better company, Taste of the Bay stands as an ideal way to stay up to date on the newest Bay Area trends, get your feet wet in the culinary scene and rub elbows with some of San Francisco’s finest.