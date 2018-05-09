Crave, your new craving

Below the Cesar Chavez Center, next to the gaming center, sits Crave — a new sandwich shop where Ike’s Place used to be, which had previously closed over two months ago.

The change has gone mostly unnoticed, even with the popularity on campus — or at least that is what many students on campus have found, including Kristine Castro, a psychology major.

“I didn’t know [that Ike’s closed], I probably went there last two months ago,” she said. “But I’m … mostly excited for something different.”

Abdul Awadalla has brought Crave, a Halal-style sandwich spot, to campus on April 25.

Students sit at tables in the basement of the Cesar Chavez building on Monday, Apr. 30, 2018.“We admire Ike’s Place which unfortunately, due to unknown reasons, closed down,” he said. “The food we offer are well-crafted sandwiches with fresh bread in interesting combinations.”

The sandwiches that are served at Crave are Halal, meaning the meats used are permissible for those who follow Islamic dietary guidelines. Crave offers a unique cultural food experience with each sandwich, providing a plethora of

different flavors. Awadalla’s favorite sandwich is the Fire Department, which has fresh habaneros and warns that it can be pretty hot.

Those that have gone to Crave seem to enjoy it or at least that’s what JoJo Wu, a comparative and world literature major said, as she chewed on her sandwich. Although she knew about Ike’s being there previously, she seemed to not mind the switch.

“This is the first time I tried Crave. I like it,” she said. “It’s different — definitely different — but it’s good.”

With students just discovering the sandwich shop, there is only one review on Yelp so far. This review was positive, speaking to the unique style of sandwiches (Crave offers).

Other students were not so excited about the change. Jenna Beadle, a criminal justice major, had gone to Ike’s often before it closed and wondered why the closure.

“I found out about a week ago from a roommate. It was my favorite place to eat on campus and the most reasonably priced for what you get,” Beadle said. “I have not gone to the new place, and I probably never will.”

The shops are different in many ways, but the price has been very steady with an average sandwich being under $10, similar to Ike’s prices.

Awadalla loves all sandwiches, and he is excited about what Crave offers to students. And while they are sandwich shop, he insists that the sandwiches are interesting and special.

“I hope everyone will come by to give us a try,” Awadalla said.