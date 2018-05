El Podcast is a bi-weekly show that focuses on pop culture, current events and everything in between. Hosted by Valeria Mejia and Monserrath Arreola, two spunky Latina journalist studying at San Francisco State University. On today’s episode of El Podcast, Valerie Duarte joins us as we talk about Kali Uchis’ new album, DACA and the Corona crisis.

