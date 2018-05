El Podcast is a bi-weekly show that focuses on pop culture, current events and everything in between. Hosted by Valeria Mejia and Monserrath Arreola, two spunky Latina journalist studying at San Francisco State University. In today’s episode, we discuss Eugenio Derbez’ new movies, Overboard, starring Anna Ferris and Eva Longoria. We also tackle the issue of white people celebrating Cinco de Mayo.

