Like Hella Podcast ep. 1

Welcome to Like Hella where the Bay and LA come to talk life at SF State. An Xpress Magazine and Xpress Newspaper joint podcast, Like Hella is hosted by the savant of surf journalism, Jacob Tellkamp, critic Deveshen Verasamy, and ace lensemen, Travis Wesley. Three transplants making their way through the journalism department and having fun along the way, Like Hella is a wild-ride from the smog to the fog. Our first episode takes us through sizzling and sensational headlines. We cover everything from Kanye West saying “slavery was a choice,” the Bill Cosby Trial, and Marvel’s dust up, “Avengers:The Affinity Awards.”

