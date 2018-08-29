Staying safe on campus

SF State offers numerous programs and resources to help students stay safe.

First and foremost, said UPD Chief Jason Wu, safety is enhanced when students trust that police are here to help.

Typically, people interact with police only in upsetting situations like a traffic violation, a police interview or when needing to report a crime. UPD is trying to change that negative perception.

“We’re trying to … let them know that we’re part of the campus community, that we are here to serve and to help create a safe environment so our students can focus more about their education than about having to worry about their safety,” Wu said.

To that end, UPD offers the Campus Alliance for a Risk-Free Environment, or C.A.R.E. From 4:30 to 11 p.m., specially trained escorts respond to students wishing to travel safely between classes, or from the university campus to a nearby residence, to a vehicle or to public transit.

C.A.R.E. escorts go through fingerprinting and a background check before being hired. During off hours, UPD officers take over escorting duties.

Call 415-338-7200 to request an escort. Go to https://parking.sfsu.edu/care-escort-program for more information.

Students are alerted to on-campus crime when it occurs through Timely Warnings sent by email. The UPD emphasizes personal responsibility with safety reminders on and off campus.

Security tips include:

Don’t walk alone at night

Be alert and aware of surroundings at all times

Avoid isolated areas, alleyways, vacant lots or construction sites

Wearing earphones can distract from potential threats

Alert friends or family when going on a first date

Don’t accept rides from strangers or pick up hitchhikers

Don’t leave valuables in a vehicle

Lock doors at night

Don’t flash valuable belongings

Don’t carry passports or important documents around

Be alert on public transportation

Emergency UPD phones should be used when spotting:

Suspicious strangers loitering in residences

Someone testing doorknobs while walking down hallways

People carrying property out of a building late at night

Someone staggering about obviously intoxicated or needing medical help

People involved in a fist-fight or threatening violence

Sounds of glass breaking or loud explosives

People peering into or tampering with cars

For students, faculty or staff who have experienced trauma from sexual abuse, harassment or violence, SF State Student Services offers The Safe Place. The program provides free and confidential counseling for survivors.

It also provides workshops to educate the campus community on sexual violence, affirmative consent, reactions to sexual violence, and how to support someone who has experienced sexual violence.

The Safe Place also reminds the SF State community on relationship rights.

These include the right:

To be treated with respect

To live without verbal, psychological and physical abuse

To express feelings and opinions

To pursue personal interests, goals and education

To participate in decision making

To privacy and time alone

To friendship outside the relationship

To time with family

To disagree

To consensual and safe sex practices

To change your mind

To get help

To leave

For more information on resources or support, call 415-338-2208 or drop by The Safe Place in the Student Services Building room 208.