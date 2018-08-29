logo
Firetrucks race to 12-story building near SF State campus as fire alarm rings out

Two firetrucks carrying half a dozen San Francisco firefighters descended on a 12-story building near the SF State campus Wednesday afternoon as a fire alarm sent dozens of tenants scrambling to get safely outside.

Thankfully, it didn’t take long for the responders to determine that it was all a false alarm. But it was a tense half hour for roommates Tatyana Zamarian and Nicole Steafano, both SF State juniors.

“We looked out our [second floor] window but didn’t see any smoke or anything,” said Zamarian. “But we just grabbed our important stuff and got out.”

Just after 4 p.m., Zamarian, Steafano and a few dozen other tenants evacuated the building at Font and Junipero Serra Boulevards, located just a few blocks from the university’s campus.

Less than 10 minutes later, said Zamarian, the firetrucks, firefighters and a fire department van had arrived. And within 20 minutes, they determined that the alarm went off when a tenant on the seventh floor burned his dinner and opened the door to let the smoke escape into the hallway.

Firefighters with the San Francisco Fire Department respond to an alarm sounding inside a 12-story residential building at Font and Junipero Serra Boulevards near the SF State campus just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. (Sylvie Sturm/Golden Gate Xpress)

“[The building manager] actually told us not to open the door if there’s smoke,” Steafano said.

Although the pair was momentarily unnerved — and slightly annoyed — they took an optimistic view of the situation.

“Now we know the fire department is really fast,” Steafano said.

“And I know that I’ll wake up in the middle of the night [if there’s a fire],” Zamarian added.

