Women’s volleyball aims to start new streak by ending two

Women’s volleyball is looking to add two more wins to its 5-2 record this weekend as the Gators take on two foes at The Swamp: the Cal State Dominguez Hills Toros on Friday, Sept. 7 and the Cal State Los Angeles Golden Eagles on Saturday, Sept. 8.

Victory in these two games would get the Gators back on track for another winning streak, the previous being 4-0 at the start of the season. The two wins would also mark the end of the Toros’ current three-game winning streak and taint the Golden Eagles’ undefeated record of 8-0, an achievement coveted to be unlocked by all teams in the D2 west region.

The Gators celebrated a win after defeating the Academy of Art University Urban Knights on Sept. 1 with a sweeping score of 3-0, a welcomed victory after suffering two previous game losses to Hawai’i Hilo and Montana State University Billings.

