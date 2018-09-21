Associated Students to celebrate Banned Books Week

The Associated Students’ Richard Oakes Multicultural Center will be celebrating Banned Books Week at the Cesar Chavez Center Plaza on Thursday, Sept. 27 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Banned Books Week will be featuring several spoken word performances by Hablo, Nickel Rivera, and Destiny Evans; as well as book readings and an open mic for those who want to join in.

The event will feature an open mic for students who wish to read excerpts from various literary works with prizes to be given out to those brave enough.

National Banned Books week celebrates the freedom of creativity, reading, and brings the issue of censorship into light. It encourages readers to examine challenged works that are often considered unorthodox or unpopular viewpoints.

The event will take place in the Plaza Level Lobby directly in front of the bookstore. With readings from “Beloved” by Toni Morrison, “Orientalism” by Edward W. Said, and Malcom X’s autobiography.

“The celebration of banned books is the celebration of oppressed people,” says Autumn Johnson, Culture & Art Program Director of Associated Students. “It’s not right to suppress literature in a hegemonic realm, so it’s an opportunity to provide a space for students to take in these works.”